    Seabees Support Opening of Guam United Service Organization [Image 3 of 4]

    Seabees Support Opening of Guam United Service Organization

    GUAM

    10.27.2020

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    201028-N-DJ838-1043 SANTA RITA, Guam (Oct. 28, 2020) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Jordan Munson, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Guam, assembles furniture for the grand opening of the United Services Organization on Camp Convington on board Naval Base Guam. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Monica Cervantes/Released)

