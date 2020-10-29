Seabees Support Opening of Guam United Service Organization

201029-N-DJ838-1009 SANTA RITA, Guam (Oct. 29, 2020) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Alex Young and Construction Electrician 2nd Class Jacob Miller, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Guam, assemble a barbecue grill for the grand opening of the United Services Organization on Camp Convington on board Naval Base Guam. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Monica Cervantes/Released)

