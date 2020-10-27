Seabees Support Opening of Guam United Service Organization

201028-N-DJ838-1033 SANTA RITA, Guam (Oct. 28, 2020) Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Guam assemble furniture and arcade games for the grand opening of the United Services Organization on Camp Convington on board Naval Base Guam. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Equipment Operator 2nd Class Monica Cervantes/Released)

