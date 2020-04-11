Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buddy team live fire [Image 8 of 8]

    Buddy team live fire

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Fahad Kasamba, an infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, begins movement at the start of a buddy team live fire at Fort Carson, Colorado, November 4, 2020. The team live fire was part of a multiple day team leader academy developed by Charlie Company. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 23:03
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: KAMPALA, UG
    Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buddy team live fire [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    live fire
    4th Infantry Division
    fire team
    Fort Carson
    infantry
    readiness
    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team 4th Infantry Division

