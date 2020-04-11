Pfc. Jacob Beverly, an infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fires his M4A1 carbine during a buddy team live fire at Fort Carson, Colorado, November 4, 2020. The team live fire was part of a multiple day team leader academy developed by Charlie Company. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 23:02
|Photo ID:
|6414053
|VIRIN:
|201104-A-UQ561-2054
|Resolution:
|3723x5584
|Size:
|7.4 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Hometown:
|PARKERSBURG, WV, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Buddy team live fire [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
