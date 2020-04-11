Spc. Fahad Kasamba, an infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fires at targets during a buddy team live fire at Fort Carson, Colorado, November 4, 2020. The team live fire was part of a multiple day team leader academy developed by Charlie Company. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

