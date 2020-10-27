Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-27 IN Live Fire Exercise at JRTC 21-01 [Image 8 of 14]

    1-27 IN Live Fire Exercise at JRTC 21-01

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Thomas Calvert 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    A combat engineer with 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, motions his team toward the breach point during the final live fire exercise of rotation 21-01 on October 27th, 2020 at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Lousiana. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Thomas Calvert)

