Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment "Wolfhounds", 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, observe the breach point during the final live fire exercise of rotation 21-01 on October 27th, 2020 at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Lousiana. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Thomas Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 20:57
|Photo ID:
|6414021
|VIRIN:
|201029-A-SX958-0106
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1-27 IN Live Fire Exercise at JRTC 21-01 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
