1-27 IN Live Fire Exercise at JRTC 21-01

Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment "Wolfhounds", 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, observe the breach point during the final live fire exercise of rotation 21-01 on October 27th, 2020 at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Lousiana. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Thomas Calvert)

