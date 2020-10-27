Sgt. Arlex Mena, an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment "Wolfhounds", 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, leads his team between buildings during the final live fire exercise of rotation 21-01 on October 27th, 2020 at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Lousiana. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Thomas Calvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 20:57 Photo ID: 6414022 VIRIN: 201029-A-SX958-0111 Resolution: 6720x3934 Size: 2.88 MB Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-27 IN Live Fire Exercise at JRTC 21-01 [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.