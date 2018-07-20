Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen of 176th Wing nearly sweep Lance P. Sijan awards

    Airmen of 176th Wing nearly sweep Lance P. Sijan awards

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2018

    Photo by David Bedard 

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    Alaska Air National Guard Lt. Col. Jessica Pisano takes command of 176th Maintenance Squadron during a July 12, 2019, ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. Pisano earned honors as the National Guard Bureau’s 2020 Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award senior officer category.. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Bedard/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2018
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 19:45
    Photo ID: 6414001
    VIRIN: 190712-Z-FC240-1001
    Resolution: 4860x3645
    Size: 9.52 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    This work, Airmen of 176th Wing nearly sweep Lance P. Sijan awards [Image 3 of 3], by David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska Air National Guard
    176th Wing
    176th Maintenance Squadron

