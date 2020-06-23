Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Gary Keller, 176th Security Forces Squadron squad leader, secures his luggage at Ted Stevens-Anchorage International Airport upon his return from Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, June 22, 2020. Keller earned honors as the National Guard Bureau’s 2020 Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award senior noncommissioned officer category. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 19:45
|Photo ID:
|6414006
|VIRIN:
|200623-Z-FC240-0124
|Resolution:
|5323x3549
|Size:
|9.14 MB
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Airmen of 176th Wing nearly sweep Lance P. Sijan awards
