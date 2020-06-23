Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen of 176th Wing nearly sweep Lance P. Sijan awards [Image 3 of 3]

    Airmen of 176th Wing nearly sweep Lance P. Sijan awards

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Gary Keller, 176th Security Forces Squadron squad leader, secures his luggage at Ted Stevens-Anchorage International Airport upon his return from Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, June 22, 2020. Keller earned honors as the National Guard Bureau’s 2020 Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award senior noncommissioned officer category. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 19:45
    Photo ID: 6414006
    VIRIN: 200623-Z-FC240-0124
    Resolution: 5323x3549
    Size: 9.14 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen of 176th Wing nearly sweep Lance P. Sijan awards [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen of 176th Wing nearly sweep Lance P. Sijan awards
    Alaska Guardsmen conduct rescue operations in North Carolina
    Airmen of 176th Wing nearly sweep Lance P. Sijan awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airmen of 176th Wing nearly sweep Lance P. Sijan awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Home
    NATO
    Air National Guard
    Homecoming
    Alaska
    NGB
    hero
    Yellow Ribbon
    family
    Air Force
    Deployment
    always there
    AKNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT