    Alaska Guardsmen conduct rescue operations in North Carolina [Image 2 of 3]

    Alaska Guardsmen conduct rescue operations in North Carolina

    NC, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    176th Wing Public Affairs

    Alaska Air National Guard Capt. Matthew Soukup, a pilot with the 176th Wing’s 211th Rescue Squadron, searches for isolated flood survivors aboard an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft while assisting with hurricane relief operations in North Carolina, Sept. 17, 2018. Soukup earned honors as the National Guard Bureau’s 2020 Lance P. Sijan Leadership Award junior officer category. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Balinda O’Neal Dresel/Released)

    This work, Alaska Guardsmen conduct rescue operations in North Carolina [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

