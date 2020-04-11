Sailors Track Contacts in CIC

201103-N-KW492-1033 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 4, 2020) Operations Specialist Seaman Julia Champagne, from Fayetteville, N.C., left, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Edith Dantes from Sioux City, Iowa measure the bearing and range of surface and subsurface contacts in the combat information center of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 19:41
|Photo ID:
|6413996
|VIRIN:
|201103-N-KW492-1033
|Resolution:
|5983x3841
|Size:
|883.87 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
