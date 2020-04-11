Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Tracks Contacts in Sonar Control room [Image 4 of 4]

    Sailor Tracks Contacts in Sonar Control room

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga 

    USS Shiloh

    201103-N-KW492-1014 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 4, 2020) Sonar Technician (Surface) Thomas Wood, from Lafayette, La., searches for subsurface contacts as part of anti-submarine warfare exercises in the sonar control room of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 19:41
    Photo ID: 6414000
    VIRIN: 201103-N-KW492-1014
    Resolution: 4390x3362
    Size: 963.79 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    Japan
    USS Shiloh
    JMSDF
    Japan Maritime Self Defense Force
    CTF 70
    Keen Sword
    Carrier Strike Group 5

