Sailor Tracks Contacts in Sonar Control room

201103-N-KW492-1014 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 4, 2020) Sonar Technician (Surface) Thomas Wood, from Lafayette, La., searches for subsurface contacts as part of anti-submarine warfare exercises in the sonar control room of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

