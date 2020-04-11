201103-N-KW492-1032 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 4, 2020) Operations Specialist Seaman Lucas Snell, from Cincinnati, tracks surface contacts in the combat information center of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 19:41
|Photo ID:
|6413979
|VIRIN:
|201103-N-KW492-1032
|Resolution:
|4370x2913
|Size:
|681.26 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailor Tracks Contacts in CIC [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT