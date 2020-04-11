Sailor Tracks Contacts in CIC

201103-N-KW492-1032 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 4, 2020) Operations Specialist Seaman Lucas Snell, from Cincinnati, tracks surface contacts in the combat information center of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryre Arciaga)

