Admiral Charles Ray, Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, delivers remarks at Lt.j.g. Morgan Garrett's memorial service at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Flordia, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Garrett was killed in a plane crash during a training mission. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt.j.g. Pamela Manns
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 18:30
|Photo ID:
|6413904
|VIRIN:
|201104-G-BI776-289
|Resolution:
|4692x3128
|Size:
|7.24 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Morgan Garrett's Memorial Service [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Pamela Manns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
