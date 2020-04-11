Admiral Charles Ray, Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, delivers remarks at Lt.j.g. Morgan Garrett's memorial service at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Flordia, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Garrett was killed in a plane crash during a training mission. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt.j.g. Pamela Manns

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 18:30 Photo ID: 6413904 VIRIN: 201104-G-BI776-289 Resolution: 4692x3128 Size: 7.24 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Morgan Garrett's Memorial Service [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Pamela Manns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.