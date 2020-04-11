Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt.j.g. Morgan Garrett's Memorial Service [Image 4 of 4]

    Lt.j.g. Morgan Garrett's Memorial Service

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Pamela Manns 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Cmdr. Allyson Fields delivers remarks at Lt.j.g. Morgan Garrett's memorial service at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Garrett was killed during a training mission. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt.j.g. Pamela Manns

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 18:30
    Photo ID: 6413906
    VIRIN: 201104-G-BI776-603
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 18.98 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt.j.g. Morgan Garrett's Memorial Service [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Pamela Manns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

