Admiral Charles Ray, the Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, presents the mother of Lt.j.g. Morgan Garrett a folded American flag at her daughter's memorial service at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Garrett was posthumously promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade Garrett and awarded a Coast Guard Commendation Medal for her service to this country. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt.j.g. Pamela Manns
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 18:30
|Photo ID:
|6413903
|VIRIN:
|201104-G-BI776-952
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.05 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt.j.g. Morgan Garrett's Memorial Service [Image 4 of 4], by LTJG Pamela Manns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
