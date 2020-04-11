Lt.j.g. Morgan Garrett's Memorial Service

Admiral Charles Ray, the Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, presents the mother of Lt.j.g. Morgan Garrett a folded American flag at her daughter's memorial service at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Garrett was posthumously promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade Garrett and awarded a Coast Guard Commendation Medal for her service to this country. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt.j.g. Pamela Manns

Date Taken: 11.04.2020
Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US