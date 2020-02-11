Workers on the VB-10000 hold a polyethylene Dyneema mooring line heavily chafed from making contact with the Environmental Protection Barrier. The mooring lines hold the heavy-lift vessel in place over the Golden Ray wreck. St. Simons Sound Incident Photo.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 17:26
|Photo ID:
|6413846
|VIRIN:
|201102-G-SF967-784
|Resolution:
|1159x863
|Size:
|717.21 KB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Workers hold heavily chafed mooring line [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT