    Workers hold heavily chafed mooring line [Image 6 of 6]

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Workers on the VB-10000 hold a polyethylene Dyneema mooring line heavily chafed from making contact with the Environmental Protection Barrier. The mooring lines hold the heavy-lift vessel in place over the Golden Ray wreck. St. Simons Sound Incident Photo.

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 17:26
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 
