Workers on the VB-10000 hold a polyethylene Dyneema mooring line heavily chafed from making contact with the Environmental Protection Barrier. The mooring lines hold the heavy-lift vessel in place over the Golden Ray wreck. St. Simons Sound Incident Photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 17:26 Photo ID: 6413846 VIRIN: 201102-G-SF967-784 Resolution: 1159x863 Size: 717.21 KB Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Workers hold heavily chafed mooring line [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.