    Responders cover mooring lines with heavy-duty anti-chafing covers [Image 1 of 6]

    Responders cover mooring lines with heavy-duty anti-chafing covers

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Responders worked with the line manufacturer to acquire and cover critical sections of the polyethylene Dyneema mooring lines with heavy-duty 3-ply anti-chafing covers to further mitigate chafing. St. Simons Sound Incident photo.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 17:26
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Responders cover mooring lines with heavy-duty anti-chafing covers [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

