Responders fabricated and installed anti-chafing gear flanges to shield polyethylene Dyneema mooring lines from chafing when contacting couplings at the Environmental Protection Barrier. Response engineers demonstrate the resourcefulness and flexibility necessary to ensure a safe operation. St. Simons Sound Incident Response photo.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 17:26
|Photo ID:
|6413844
|VIRIN:
|201103-G-SF967-575
|Resolution:
|639x480
|Size:
|190.71 KB
|Location:
|BRUNSWICK, GA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Responders fabricated and installed anti-chafing gear flanges [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
