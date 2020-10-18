Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Legion Brigade hosts Army 10-Miler Virtual Run [Image 3 of 3]

    Kentucky Legion Brigade hosts Army 10-Miler Virtual Run

    KY, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Runners pace themselves during the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Army Virtual 10-Miler Oct. 18 at Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, Ky. The 149th MEB hosted the virtual event for the Kentucky National Guard, state ROTC programs, and the surrounding community, because the traditional event in Washington, D.C., was dispersed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U. S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Joe Fontanez/149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade)

    Kentucky National Guard
    Army 10-Miler
    149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    Blue Grass Army Depot

