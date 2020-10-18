Runners pace themselves during the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Army Virtual 10-Miler Oct. 18 at Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, Ky. The 149th MEB hosted the virtual event for the Kentucky National Guard, state ROTC programs, and the surrounding community, because the traditional event in Washington, D.C., was dispersed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U. S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Joe Fontanez/149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 12:07 Photo ID: 6413274 VIRIN: 201018-Z-AA123-013 Resolution: 3840x2555 Size: 4.69 MB Location: KY, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Legion Brigade hosts Army 10-Miler Virtual Run [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.