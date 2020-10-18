Kentucky Legion Brigade hosts Army 10-Miler Virtual Run

A runner crosses the finish line Oct. 18, 2020, during a 10-mile run held at Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, Ky. The 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade hosted the Army 10-Miler as a virtual event for the Kentucky National Guard, state ROTC units and the surrounding community when the traditional event in Washington, D.C., was dispersed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Rebecca Wood/149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade)

