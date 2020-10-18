Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kentucky Legion Brigade hosts Army 10-Miler Virtual Run [Image 1 of 3]

    Kentucky Legion Brigade hosts Army 10-Miler Virtual Run

    RICHMOND, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rebecca Wood 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A runner crosses the finish line Oct. 18, 2020, during a 10-mile run held at Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, Ky. The 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade hosted the Army 10-Miler as a virtual event for the Kentucky National Guard, state ROTC units and the surrounding community when the traditional event in Washington, D.C., was dispersed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. First Class Rebecca Wood/149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 12:07
    Photo ID: 6413271
    VIRIN: 201018-Z-RJ508-001
    Resolution: 3969x2924
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, KY, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Legion Brigade hosts Army 10-Miler Virtual Run [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Rebecca Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky Legion Brigade hosts Army 10-Miler Virtual Run
    Kentucky Legion Brigade hosts Army 10-Miler Virtual Run
    Kentucky Legion Brigade hosts Army 10-Miler Virtual Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky Legion Brigade hosts Army 10-Miler Virtual Run

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Army 10-Miler
    149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    Blue Grass Army Depot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT