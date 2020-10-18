Kentucky Legion Brigade hosts Army 10-Miler Virtual Run

Soldiers lined up at the halfway marker to hand out water, Gatorade, snacks and positive encouragement to runners on Oct. 18 at the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Army Virtual 10-Miler event at Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, Ky. The 149th MEB hosted the virtual event for the Kentucky National Guard, state ROTC programs and the surrounding community because the traditional event in Washington, D.C., was dispersed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army photo by Angela Messinger/Blue Grass Army Depot)

