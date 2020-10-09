Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Governor Beshear visits Kentucky Guard, tours COVID-19 protective equipment warehouse [Image 1 of 2]

    Governor Beshear visits Kentucky Guard, tours COVID-19 protective equipment warehouse

    KY, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Elbouab 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kentucky National Guard Soldiers from various units pose for a group photo on Sept. 10, 2020, at a warehouse in Frankfort, Ky. Governor Andy Beshear visited the warehouse where Guardsmen work together to stock, ship, and receive personal protective equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jesse Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Kentucky National Guard
    COVID-19 PPE Warehouse
    Governor Andy Beshear

