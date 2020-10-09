Kentucky National Guard Soldiers from various units pose for a group photo on Sept. 10, 2020, at a warehouse in Frankfort, Ky. Governor Andy Beshear visited the warehouse where Guardsmen work together to stock, ship, and receive personal protective equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jesse Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 11:44
|Photo ID:
|6413214
|VIRIN:
|200910-Z-OX664-1255
|Resolution:
|1288x1357
|Size:
|225.09 KB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Governor Beshear visits Kentucky Guard, tours COVID-19 protective equipment warehouse [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Governor Beshear visits Kentucky Guard, tours COVID-19 protective equipment warehouse
LEAVE A COMMENT