Kentucky Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Dylan Molohon listens as Governor Andy Beshear speaks during a press conference held at the supply warehouse in Frankfort, Ky., Sept. 10, 2020. On behalf of the commonwealth, Beshear accepted a donation of 2 million masks from Ford Motor Company. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Jesse Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|09.10.2020
|11.04.2020 11:44
|6413215
|200910-Z-OX664-1256
|2069x1291
|552.25 KB
|KY, US
|0
This work, Governor Beshear visits Kentucky Guard, tours COVID-19 protective equipment warehouse [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Governor Beshear visits Kentucky Guard, tours COVID-19 protective equipment warehouse
