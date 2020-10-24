Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Extraction Operation [Image 7 of 10]

    Extraction Operation

    GEORGIA

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Devin Andrews 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Georgia Liaison Team 12 and Georgian soldiers with the 32nd Georgian Infantry Battalion complete a successful extraction operation prior to the Mission Rehearsal Exercise in Patuhk Training Area, Georgia, Oct. 24, 2020. The Mission Rehearsal Exercise is a training and assessment focused on preparing the Georgian infantry battalions to integrate and contribute to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 07:27
    Photo ID: 6412736
    VIRIN: 201024-M-XY415-1010
    Resolution: 5464x3640
    Size: 14.2 MB
    Location: GE
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Extraction Operation [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Devin Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Extraction Operation
    Extraction Operation
    Extraction Operation
    Extraction Operation
    Extraction Operation
    Extraction Operation
    Extraction Operation
    Extraction Operation
    Extraction Operation
    Extraction Operation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    U.S.
    GDP
    MRE
    Key Leader Engagement
    MaxxPro
    BAF
    Bilateral
    Marines
    Partnership
    Deployment
    Tbilisi
    MCSCG
    GLT
    GDF
    GTT
    Vaziani
    M2A2
    RSM
    Algeti
    GLT12
    GTT12
    32GIB
    GIB
    Georgia Liaison Team 12
    Georgia Training Team 12
    Patuhk
    Alim Dara
    Kirby2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT