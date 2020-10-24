A simulated protester suffers head trauma during an extraction operation prior to the Mission Rehearsal Exercise in Patuhk Training Area, Georgia, Oct. 24, 2020. The Mission Rehearsal Exercise is a training and assessment focused on preparing the Georgian infantry battalions to integrate and contribute to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)

