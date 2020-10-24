Extraction Operation

A U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman with Georgia Liaison Team 12 and Georgian soldiers with the 32nd Georgian Infantry Battalion assess a simulated casualty prior to the Mission Rehearsal Exercise in Patuhk, Georgia, Oct. 24, 2020. The Mission Rehearsal Exercise is a training and assessment focused on preparing the Georgian infantry battalions to integrate and contribute to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Devin J. Andrews)

