Rct. Nanglian Thawn with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion participates in the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. The course helped recruits build a combat mindset while loud noises were played over a speaker to simulate combat. Rct. Thawn is from Phoenix, Arizona, he was recruited out of RS Phoenix. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 18:22
|Photo ID:
|6412287
|VIRIN:
|201103-M-OQ594-1088
|Resolution:
|4964x3309
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS
