Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course

Rct. Luke D. Rodlund with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion participates in the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. The course helped recruits build a combat mindset while loud noises were played over a speaker to simulate combat. Rct. Rodlund is from Still Water, Minnesota, he was recruited out of RS Twin Cities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US