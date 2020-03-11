Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course

Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion participate in the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. Recruits moved in teams using speed and intensity to complete the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

Date Taken: 11.03.2020
Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US