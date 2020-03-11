Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion participate in the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. Recruits moved in teams using speed and intensity to complete the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 18:22
|Photo ID:
|6412285
|VIRIN:
|201103-M-OQ594-1072
|Resolution:
|5528x3685
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT