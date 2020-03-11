Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 9 of 11]

    Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion participate in the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 3, 2020. Recruits moved in teams using speed and intensity to complete the course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 18:22
    Photo ID: 6412285
    VIRIN: 201103-M-OQ594-1072
    Resolution: 5528x3685
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course
    Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course
    Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course
    Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course
    Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course
    Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course
    Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course
    Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course
    Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course
    Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course
    Golf Company Bayonet Assault Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT