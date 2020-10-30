Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48FW supports Baltic region combined readiness exercise [Image 5 of 7]

    48FW supports Baltic region combined readiness exercise

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron takes off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, to Aalborg Air Base, Denmark, in support of exercise Trojan Phoenix, Oct. 30, 2020. Agile combat employment within the Baltic airspace and surrounding nations is key to regional defense and stability. Collective training events enhance the ability of NATO forces to work together effectively to fight from varying locations and respond to any threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 11:49
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
