48FW supports Baltic region combined readiness exercise

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron prepares to depart Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, to Aalborg Air Base, Denmark, in support of exercise Trojan Phoenix, Oct. 30, 2020. Agile combat employment within the Baltic airspace and surrounding nations is key to regional defense and stability. Collective training events enhance the ability of NATO forces to work together effectively to fight from varying locations and respond to any threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

Date Taken: 10.30.2020
Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB