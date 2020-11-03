48FW supports Baltic region combined readiness exercise

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte | A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron prepares to depart Royal...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte | A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron prepares to depart Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, to Aalborg Air Base, Denmark, in support of exercise Trojan Phoenix, Oct. 30, 2020. Agile combat employment within the Baltic airspace and surrounding nations is key to regional defense and stability. Collective training events enhance the ability of NATO forces to work together effectively to fight from varying locations and respond to any threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte) see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – Airmen and F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing deployed to Aalborg Air Base, Denmark in support of a combined readiness exercise in the Baltic region, Oct. 30, 2020. Participating countries include Netherlands, Denmark, Belgium and the U.S.



This exercise demonstrates the United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept of operations and enhances the flexibility for the 48FW to support and engage partner forces in the Baltic Region.



“Training with our joint and allied partners during ACE events increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our combined forces to counter military aggression and coercion,” said Col. Jason Camilletti, 48FW commander.



Agile combat employment within the Baltic airspace and surrounding nations is key to regional defense and stability. Collective training events enhance the ability of NATO forces to work together effectively to fight from varying locations and respond to any threats.



“Exercises like this ensure the Liberty Wing remains always ready to own the skies,” said Camilletti.



Media queries related to the 48th Fighter Wing’s support of the exercise may be directed to the 48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office at 48fw.pa@us.af.mil.