U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Joshua Stoner leaps over Boise State's Brock Miller before being tackled by Avery Williams on Oct. 31, 2020 in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Air Force was defeated by Boise State 30-49. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 21:49 Photo ID: 6411132 VIRIN: 201031-F-XS730-1005 Resolution: 4324x2878 Size: 2.18 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Football vs. Boise State 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.