    Air Force Football vs. Boise State 2020 [Image 2 of 10]

    Air Force Football vs. Boise State 2020

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Joshua Stoner leaps over Boise State's Brock Miller before being tackled by Avery Williams on Oct. 31, 2020 in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Air Force was defeated by Boise State 30-49. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 21:49
    Photo ID: 6411132
    VIRIN: 201031-F-XS730-1005
    Resolution: 4324x2878
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Football vs. Boise State 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Football vs. Boise State 2020
    Air Force Football vs. Boise State 2020
    Air Force Football vs. Boise State 2020
    Air Force Football vs. Boise State 2020
    Air Force Football vs. Boise State 2020
    Air Force Football vs. Boise State 2020
    Air Force Football vs. Boise State 2020
    Air Force Football vs. Boise State 2020
    Air Force Football vs. Boise State 2020
    Air Force Football vs. Boise State 2020

    TAGS

    airmen
    football
    Falcon Stadium
    Academy
    Force
    United States
    Air
    Halloween
    Colorado
    USAFA
    Boise State
    2020
    Colorado Springs

