U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun signals to a referee for a two-point conversion in an effort to catch up to Boise State on Oct. 31, 2020 in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Air Force was defeated by Boise State 30-49. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 21:48
|Photo ID:
|6411140
|VIRIN:
|201031-F-XS730-1024
|Resolution:
|4292x2857
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Football vs. Boise State 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
