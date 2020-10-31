U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's George Silvanic holds back Boise State's George Holani and Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez on Oct. 31, 2020 in Falcon Stadium at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Air Force was defeated by Boise State 30-49. – (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|10.31.2020
|11.02.2020 21:49
|6411134
|201031-F-XS730-1010
|2151x1432
|730.93 KB
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|0
This work, Air Force Football vs. Boise State 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
