    NMCB-3 Increases Camp Katuu Berthing [Image 4 of 4]

    NMCB-3 Increases Camp Katuu Berthing

    AIRAI, PALAU

    10.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    201026-N-TO226-1024 AIRAI, Palau (Oct. 26, 2020) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Zakari Albers, assigned to U.S Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Palau, Camp Katuu Tiger Team, places stakes for the rough layout of a berthing project to modernize the camp’s facilities. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Amber Bojanski/Released)

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Camp Katuu Tiger Teak

