NMCB-3 Increases Camp Katuu Berthing

201026-N-TO226-1008 AIRAI, Palau (Oct. 26, 2020) Builder 1st Class Daniel Kinion and Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Sean LaCue , assigned to U.S Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Palau, Camp Katuu Tiger Team, review the plans for the site layout of a berthing project to modernize the camp’s facilities. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S Navy photo by Construction Electrician 3rd Class Amber Bojanski/Released)
