NMCB-3 Increases Camp Katuu Berthing

By Construction Electrician 3rd Class Amber Bojanski

U.S Naval Construction Battalion 3, Detail Palau, Camp Katuu Tiger Team Public Affairs



AIRAI, Palau (NNS) - Seabees assigned to U.S Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 commenced construction support as the Camp Katuu Tiger Team, Oct. 26, to modernize facilities and improve Civic Action Team (CAT) Palau operations and readiness.



The Tiger Team Seabees will place eight 40-foot containerized living units on a new 48-foot-by-48-foot concrete slab with three reinforced grade beams and tie in electrical services to increase berthing capacity on the camp to support increased CAT Palau operations to enhance public facility infrastructure and health services in the Republic of Palau.



The U.S. Navy Seabees have had an enduring presence on the island for more than 50 years through CAT Palau. CAT supports the Palauan population by performing large and small construction and repair projects for schools, hospitals, and private citizens throughout the country. They aim to have a lasting positive impact with the Palauan people through community involvement and training programs they run on camp.



The Tiger Team’s mission is to ensure Camp Katuu, the CAT’s home during their deployment to Palau, is hospitable to support current and future activities, which will enable CAT Palau to focus on its primary mission.



"Camp Katuu has limited berthing, and by increasing capacity, NMCB-3 improves the CAT’s capability to enhance public infrastructure and health services for the population of Palau," said Construction Electrician 1st Class Paul Leray, officer-in-charge of NMCB-3’s Camp Katuu Tiger Team.



Seabees from NMCB-133 are currently executing CAT Palau’s mission, which is a tri-service mission using rotational teams from the Navy, Army and Air Force. They train apprentices from the population with general engineering skills, facilitate a medical outreach program, and conduct community service projects. NMCB-3’s support will allow CAT Palau’s mission to be even more impactful in the future with increased capacity.



The Seabees were originally scheduled to arrive in Palau mid-year to begin their construction support, but the Seabees are motivated to make the best of their abbreviated timeline.



“With this being the first project for some of our crew members, I believe that this a good opportunity for our crew to use this unique experience to gain knowledge in our rates even with the COVID-19 restrictions resulting in a shorter timeline to work with,” said Steelworker 3rd Class Kaleb Walker, the project’s crew leader. “We are hitting the ground running and staying on our new established schedule.”