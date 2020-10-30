Staff Sgt. Jordan Alston (center), recruiter, Yuma Recruiting Station, Phoenix West Recruiting Company, stands in formation as he prepares to graduate the Military Freefall School Parachutist Course, Yuma Proving Ground, Yuma, Ariz., Oct. 30. Alston’s attendance was a rare opportunity for a recruiter to attend the school, mainly reserved for special operations groups such as Army Special Forces and Rangers, Navy Seals, and Air Force Para-Rescue and Combat Controllers. (U.S. Army Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 17:58 Photo ID: 6410936 VIRIN: 201030-A-EK137-620 Resolution: 2691x6000 Size: 4.49 MB Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US Hometown: OSWEGO, IL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yuma recruiter seizes rare chance to attend Military Freefall School [Image 3 of 3], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.