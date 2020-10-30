Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yuma recruiter seizes rare chance to attend Military Freefall School [Image 2 of 3]

    Yuma recruiter seizes rare chance to attend Military Freefall School

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    Staff Sgt. Jordan Alston (right), recruiter, Yuma Recruiting Station, Phoenix West Recruiting Company, bumps fists with Maj. Derick Taylor, commander, Military Freefall School, after successfully graduating the Military Freefall School Parachutist Course, Yuma Proving Ground, Yuma, Ariz., Oct. 30. Alston’s attendance was a rare opportunity for a recruiter to attend the school, mainly reserved for special operations groups such as Army Special Forces and Rangers, Navy Seals, and Air Force Para-Rescue and Combat Controllers. (U.S. Army Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs)

    This work, Yuma recruiter seizes rare chance to attend Military Freefall School [Image 3 of 3], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

