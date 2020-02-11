Yuma recruiter seizes rare chance to attend Military Freefall School

Photo By Alun Thomas | Staff Sgt. Jordan Alston, recruiter, Yuma Recruiting Station, Phoenix West Recruiting...... read more read more Photo By Alun Thomas | Staff Sgt. Jordan Alston, recruiter, Yuma Recruiting Station, Phoenix West Recruiting Company, proudly displays his Military Freefall Parachutist Badge, after successfully graduating the Military Freefall School Parachutist Course, Yuma Proving Ground, Yuma, Ariz., Oct. 30. Alston’s attendance was a rare opportunity for a recruiter to attend the school, mainly reserved for special operations groups such as Army Special Forces and Rangers, Navy Seals, and Air Force Para-Rescue and Combat Controllers. (U.S. Army Photo by Alun Thomas, USAREC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

YUMA PROVING GROUND, Ariz. – It was a proud moment for Staff Sgt. Jordan Alston, recruiter, Yuma Recruiting Station, Phoenix West Recruiting Company, as he successfully graduated the Military Freefall School (MFFS) Parachutist Course, here, Oct. 30.



It was a rare opportunity for a recruiter to attend the school, mainly reserved for special operations groups such as Army Special Forces and Rangers, Navy Seals, and Air Force Para-Rescue and Combat Controllers.



During the month-long school, Alston learned combat military freefall skills, which take place at both day and night, utilizing High Altitude-Low Openings (HALO) and High Altitude-High Opening (HAHO) settings



Alston, a native of Oswego, Ill., said he was able to attend the course thanks to a connection made between Maj. Derick Taylor, commander, MFFS, and Staff Sgt. Christopher Rivera, station commander, Yuma Rec. Station.



“He (Rivera) pushed for one of us to attend the school, so we could explain to potential applicants what it takes to be a part of the elite branches of the military,” Alston said. “Special Operations Forces (SOF) is the number one priority for the Army right now, so that was the emphasis for me being here.”



Alston said he has a huge desire to be involved with Special Forces in the future, so attending the MFF School was essential for him.



“As soon as I was offered it, I was on it without hesitation,” he said. “I knew it would give me a glimpse into my future.”



Alston said the first week of the school began with students learning to pack their parachutes and practicing parachute techniques in the Master Sgt. George Bannar Vertical Wind Tunnel.



“Weeks two to four involved jumps, where we learned jumps special operations utilize to get to a location or a target,” Alston explained. “I learned to use different parts of my body I never expected to. I had never skydived before, so I thought it couldn’t be too hard, just falling through the air.”



Alston soon discovered this wasn’t the case and found himself challenged by the variety of different jumps performed.



“It takes a lot of work to learn different body positions and make sure your body is aerodynamic,” he said. “I learned a lot of in-flight techniques, how to turn, get away, pilot tracking … it was a lot more demanding than I thought it would be.”



Alston said the jumps became increasingly difficult during the night jump portion of the course, where there would usually be two jumps a night.



“It got progressively more challenging when we had to start wearing combat equipment,” Alston said. “You’re not just flying your body anymore and have to adjust to the weight.”



Alston also found himself having to perform a ‘cut-away,’ a procedure where the reserve parachute has to be engaged in order to avoid a potential accident.



“If something malfunctions or goes wrong, or you find yourself spinning, you have to get rid of the equipment you’re carrying,” Alston said. “Unfortunately I had to do that and was the only one in the class, but it’s either that or your life and a first-hand learning experience.”



Alston said although the school was grueling at times, the training was excellent and very professional.

“This experience makes me want to get into special operations even more; it’s opened my eyes to a lot of things, especially the intense training,” he added. “The instructors are so knowledgeable and professional, that it inspires you to achieve more.”



Taylor said he was delighted to have Alston attend the school and experience the training, highlighting the relationship between the MFFS and United States Recruiting Command.

“Due to both the close relationship and location, the MFFS was able to facilitate a “walk-on” allocation to the Military Freefall Parachutist Course for (Staff Sgt.) Alston,” Taylor said. “The concept behind his attendance was twofold: firstly to provide a unique training opportunity that may assist USAREC in meeting their SOF recruiting goals, and secondly reward him for his superior work as a member of the Yuma recruiting team and Phoenix Recruiting Battalion.”



Taylor said the relationship between the Yuma station and the MFFS has been beneficial to both teams, for both enlistments and visibility of special operations.



“The Yuma Recruiting Station and the Military Freefall School have enjoyed a positive relationship over the last 18 months,” Taylor said. “This relationship resulted in multiple 18X and SOF support enlistments, as well as local recruiters gaining a better understanding of SOF and SOF support jobs available.”



Having Alston attend the school will now allow the recruiters to give potential Future Soldiers a glimpse into the MMFS and its opportunities.



“Military Freefall Training is among the Department of Defense’s most exciting and high-risk training opportunities,” Taylor said. “Recruiting personnel are often asked about SOF career fields and training, but generally lack the experiences to effectively answer these questions.”



Alston said he is excited to teach Future Soldiers about his experiences at MFFS and use it as a positive recruiting tool.



“I’ll be better able to explain the professionalism of special operations and how they train – they are the ultimate in the Army,” he said. “I want people to know how detailed they are, how they go from A to Z in everything they do.”



Alston said he was proud to graduate and make it through the course, something he wants Future Soldiers to take note of when considering a future in SOF.



“If they’re determined enough and want it badly, then they can do this, 100 percent,” Alston said.