201020-N-PC065-1015 NORFOLK (Oct. 20, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Derrick Downey, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), administers an influenza vaccine in medical aboard the Arlington. Influenza vaccines are an annual medical readiness requirement throughout the Department of Defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 12:22 Photo ID: 6410528 VIRIN: 201020-N-PC065-1015 Resolution: 6277x4185 Size: 2.59 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Arlington (LPD 24) administers influenza vaccines [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.