USS Arlington (LPD 24) administers influenza vaccines

201020-N-PC065-1011 NORFOLK (Oct. 20, 2020) Hospital Corpsman Jlyn Bautista, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), administers an influenza vaccine to Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Nyssa Payne in medical aboard the Arlington. Influenza vaccines are an annual medical readiness requirement throughout the Department of Defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

