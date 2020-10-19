Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington (LPD 24) administers influenza vaccines [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Arlington (LPD 24) administers influenza vaccines

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    201019-N-PC065-1062 NORFOLK (Oct. 19, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sashee Robinson, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), administers an influenza vaccine to Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Hannah Swearingen in medical aboard the Arlington. Influenza vaccines are an annual medical readiness requirement throughout the Department of Defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 12:22
    Photo ID: 6410525
    VIRIN: 201019-N-PC065-1062
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 596.67 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Flu season
    Flu
    Flu shot
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24

