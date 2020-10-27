Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Visit Warrior restaurants to experience culinary art at its best [Image 5 of 7]

    Visit Warrior restaurants to experience culinary art at its best

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Rafael Caraballo Rodriguez, Patriot Warrior Restaurant culinary specialist, stirs taco meat in the Patriot Warrior Restaurant kitchen Oct. 27.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 10:57
    Photo ID: 6410453
    VIRIN: 201027-A-WU691-380
    Resolution: 1190x793
    Size: 594.38 KB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visit Warrior restaurants to experience culinary art at its best [Image 7 of 7], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Visit Warrior restaurants to experience culinary art at its best
    Visit Warrior restaurants to experience culinary art at its best
    Visit Warrior restaurants to experience culinary art at its best
    Visit Warrior restaurants to experience culinary art at its best
    Visit Warrior restaurants to experience culinary art at its best
    Visit Warrior restaurants to experience culinary art at its best
    Visit Warrior restaurants to experience culinary art at its best

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Visit Warrior restaurants to experience culinary art at its best

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    JRTC and Fort Polk
    Patriot Warrior Restaurant kitchen
    Spc. Rafael Caraballo Rodriguez
    Patriot Warrior Restaurant culinary specialist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT