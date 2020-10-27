Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visit Warrior restaurants to experience culinary art at its best

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Tierra Betts, Patriot Warrior culinary specialist, chops onions Oct. 27 in the Patriot Warrior Restaurant kitchen.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 10:57
    Photo ID: 6410452
    VIRIN: 201027-A-WU691-345
    Resolution: 1190x1785
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visit Warrior restaurants to experience culinary art at its best [Image 7 of 7], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JRTC and Fort Polk
    Spc. Tierra Betts
    Patriot Warrior culinary specialist
    Patriot Warrior Restaurant kitchen

