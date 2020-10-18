Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard officer candidates get up close with history [Image 3 of 3]

    Ohio Army National Guard officer candidates get up close with history

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mann 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Ohio Army National Guard Officer Candidates Christopher Marker (left) and Clifton Willoughby look at artifacts in the World War I exhibit at the Ohio History Center Oct. 18, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. The candidates visited the center and received a tour of the Follow the Flags and World War I exhibits in preparation for their block of instruction on military history.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 07:22
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Officer candidate school

    Ohio National Guard
    Ohio Army National Guard
    professional development
    history
    Officer Candidate School
    flags
    Ohio
    National Guard
    Officer Candidate
    Ohio History Connection
    Ohio History Center
    Ohio Battle Flag Collection
    Follow the Flags

