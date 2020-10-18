Ohio Army National Guard officer candidates get up close with history

Ohio Army National Guard Officer Candidates Christopher Marker (left) and Clifton Willoughby look at artifacts in the World War I exhibit at the Ohio History Center Oct. 18, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. The candidates visited the center and received a tour of the Follow the Flags and World War I exhibits in preparation for their block of instruction on military history.

Date Taken: 10.18.2020 Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US